Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

