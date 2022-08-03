JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €115.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

