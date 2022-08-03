First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.50 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

First Solar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $5,282,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

