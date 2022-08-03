SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $97.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSBGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

SouthState Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after acquiring an additional 453,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

