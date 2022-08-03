SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $97.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after acquiring an additional 453,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

