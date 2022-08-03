Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $28.05 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,383.4% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

