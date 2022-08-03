Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CORT. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CORT opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

