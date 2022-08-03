Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.55. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.
Sirius XM Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
