Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.55. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.