Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 0.3 %

PSNY stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.