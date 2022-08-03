Oppenheimer Increases Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $53.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

