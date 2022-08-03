VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ANGL stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

