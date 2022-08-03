Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.72. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,819 shares changing hands.

Greystone Logistics Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

