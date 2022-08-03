MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,430.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MELI. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $837.59 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 228.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $724.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $926.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

