Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Market Perform

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.