Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Market Perform

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

