Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $145.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222 and sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

