Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 140.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 184.14%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

