SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.68

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 23.55 ($0.29). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 2,334,714 shares trading hands.

SolGold Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £535.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

