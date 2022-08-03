Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 26.1%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 27.0 %

AEHL opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

