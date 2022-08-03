Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 26.1%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 27.0 %
AEHL opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
About Antelope Enterprise
