iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.20

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $19.32. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 112,136 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)
