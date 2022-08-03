iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.20

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $19.32. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 112,136 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUR. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.