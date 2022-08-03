Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.18

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.18 and traded as low as $25.10. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 3,112 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

