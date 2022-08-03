Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Increases By 22.6%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter.

