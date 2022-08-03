Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of API opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Agora has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $539.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

