Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Agora Price Performance
Shares of API opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Agora has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $539.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agora will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
Featured Articles
