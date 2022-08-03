Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Expands By 26.1%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

