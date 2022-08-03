ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.36. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.36.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

