American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 350,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

About American Outdoor Brands

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.30.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

