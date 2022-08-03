Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 581,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

