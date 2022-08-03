Datadog (DDOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Datadog has set its Q2 guidance at $0.13-0.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.70-0.77 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10,637,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,757 shares of company stock worth $12,220,642. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

