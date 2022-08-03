BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $355,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

