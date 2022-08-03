Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY22 guidance at $2.75-3.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

