DMC Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. DMC Global has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $47.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 64.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DMC Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

