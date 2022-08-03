Evergy (EVRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Evergy has set its FY22 guidance at $3.43-3.63 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,539.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 340,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.