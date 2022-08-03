American Well (AMWL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Well Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.16. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,666. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after buying an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 715,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 524,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 33.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,079,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 520,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

