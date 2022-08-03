70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAAGet Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAAGet Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$557.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$534.91 million.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report on Saturday.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

