Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Trading Up 7.3 %

Fiverr International stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $252.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.