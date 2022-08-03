Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TWLO opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $384.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

