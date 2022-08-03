Essent Group (ESNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

