Financial Review: Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) vs. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capital City Bank Group and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Security Federal.

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 15.95% 9.14% 0.80% Security Federal 20.85% 9.48% 0.81%

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Security Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $213.90 million 2.63 $33.40 million $1.99 16.69 Security Federal $49.75 million 1.77 $12.77 million $3.20 8.47

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Security Federal on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Security Federal

(Get Rating)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.