StockNews.com Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to “Strong-Buy”

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PBF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752,683 shares in the company, valued at $491,798,763.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $6,337,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,798,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,060,488 shares of company stock valued at $69,975,312. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

