Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
THC stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
