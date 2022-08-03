Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

