U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.80 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 108.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.