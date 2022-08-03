3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

3M Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

