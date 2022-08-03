VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in VEON by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

