VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Stock Performance
VEON opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 25.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.