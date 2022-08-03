Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

