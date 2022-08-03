Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

