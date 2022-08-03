Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.