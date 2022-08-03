Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

