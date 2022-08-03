ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.