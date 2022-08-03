RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.70 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at RealNetworks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
