RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.70 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealNetworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 over the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

