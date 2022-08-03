Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.89.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

