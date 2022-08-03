Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

