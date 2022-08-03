Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.