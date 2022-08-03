StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

